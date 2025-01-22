Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, is in Gambia as the Vice President of the Bureau for the 9th Conference of Parties (COP9) to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport.

The Minister participated in the Interregional African Ministerial Meeting held in Gambia's capital, Banjul, Idman.biz reports.

During the event, Gayibov emphasized the importance of sports governance and state support in enhancing interregional collaboration.

The participants of the conference were also welcomed by Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow. Furthermore, Minister Gayibov held a bilateral meeting with Gambia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, to discuss implementing a cooperation agreement in youth and sports sectors between the two nations.

The event highlights Azerbaijan’s active role in promoting international sports diplomacy.

Idman.biz