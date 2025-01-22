22 January 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO

Other
News
22 January 2025 10:17
33
Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, is in Gambia as the Vice President of the Bureau for the 9th Conference of Parties (COP9) to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport.

The Minister participated in the Interregional African Ministerial Meeting held in Gambia's capital, Banjul, Idman.biz reports.

During the event, Gayibov emphasized the importance of sports governance and state support in enhancing interregional collaboration.

The participants of the conference were also welcomed by Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow. Furthermore, Minister Gayibov held a bilateral meeting with Gambia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, to discuss implementing a cooperation agreement in youth and sports sectors between the two nations.

The event highlights Azerbaijan’s active role in promoting international sports diplomacy.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia
21 January 23:53
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia

Discussions focus on youth and sports cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia

35 years pass since Black January tragedy
20 January 00:30
Other

35 years pass since Black January tragedy

Thirty-five years have passed since the events of January 20, 1990, which are went into history as the tragedy of 'Black January.'
Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO
18 January 15:21
Other

Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO

337 of these medals are gold, 303 are silver, and 361 are bronze
More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD
18 January 12:20
Other

More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD

Chinese student set a world record
CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan
17 January 13:47
Other

CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan

This year, Azerbaijan will traditionally host a number of prestigious international competitions
Mariana Vasileva removed from position of Deputy Minister
16 January 18:56
Other

Mariana Vasileva removed from position of Deputy Minister

Change in Leadership at the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Most read

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
20 January 16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
20 January 17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Man United to loan out Antony
20 January 09:45
World football

Man United to loan out Antony

Brazilian winger nears move to Real Betis
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club