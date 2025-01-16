16 January 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov: "We will witness more people engaging in sports in Gabala"

Other
News
16 January 2025 14:49
28
"I am confident that the children we see here today will represent our country with dignity on various international platforms," said Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, in a statement to journalists after the opening ceremony of Gabala - Sports Capital 2025.

Gayibov highlighted that the large participation of children in the event was the result of collective efforts by various organizations, Idman.biz reports.

"Last year, Guba was our Sports Capital. It successfully fulfilled this role. Numerous local and international sports events were held there throughout the year, leading to an increase in the number of people engaging in sports in the region. I believe that we will see the same result in Gabala this year. Federations are planning to hold competitions here."

He also emphasized the significance of Gabala being selected as the Youth Capital of the CIS for 2025: "The most important event in the sports world this year is the organization of the CIS Games in our country. Gabala is an integral part of these Games. The organizing committee has already held meetings, and relevant work is underway. Invitations will be sent out this week. In addition to CIS countries, other guests will also attend the event. I believe that by the end of the year, we will witness more people in Gabala being involved in sports."

Gabala was selected as the Youth Capital of the CIS for 2025 during the Council of Youth Affairs of CIS Member States meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

