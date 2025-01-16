16 January 2025
EN

Key to sports capital handed over to representative of Gabala - VIDEO

Other
News
16 January 2025 13:18
30
Key to sports capital handed over to representative of Gabala - VIDEO

The opening ceremony for Gabala - Sports Capital 2025 was held with the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Gabala District Executive Authority.

Idman.biz reports that during the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov handed over the official key of the sports capital to the representative of the Gabala District Executive Authority, Ataya Osmanova.

Gabala was chosen as the sports capital of Azerbaijan for 2025 following a vote at the Ministry of Youth and Sports' Collegium meeting on December 7, 2023. Last year, the capital of youth was Guba.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AMADA and National Paralympic Committee hold joint seminar - PHOTO
17:21
Other

AMADA and National Paralympic Committee hold joint seminar - PHOTO

The seminar was attended by Paralympians specializing in para-taekwondo and para-athletics
Chingiz Huseynzade: "There were more problems in Paris Olympics" – Interview
16:25
Other

Chingiz Huseynzade: "There were more problems in Paris Olympics" – Interview

Vice President of the National Olympic Committee discusses medal quality and organizational issues at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Farid Gayibov: "We will witness more people engaging in sports in Gabala"
14:49
Other

Farid Gayibov: "We will witness more people engaging in sports in Gabala"

Gabala's appointment as the 2025 CIS Youth Capital paves the way for increased sports participation and international recognition
Gabala - Sports Capital 2025 opening ceremony held - PHOTO
14:46
Other

Gabala - Sports Capital 2025 opening ceremony held - PHOTO

A ceremony to mark the opening of Gabala - Sports Capital 2025 was held with the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Gabala District Executive Power
Farid Qayibov: "We embark on a new mission "
13 January 17:57
Other

Farid Qayibov: "We embark on a new mission "

This statement was made in the organization's traditional The President's Note section on its website
Secretary General: 'We believe our sumo wrestlers will win gold medals'
13 January 15:45
Other

Secretary General: 'We believe our sumo wrestlers will win gold medals'

When asked about Azerbaijan's participation, Karimov stated

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli