Key to sports capital handed over to representative of Gabala - VIDEO

The opening ceremony for Gabala - Sports Capital 2025 was held with the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Gabala District Executive Authority.

Idman.biz reports that during the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov handed over the official key of the sports capital to the representative of the Gabala District Executive Authority, Ataya Osmanova.

Gabala was chosen as the sports capital of Azerbaijan for 2025 following a vote at the Ministry of Youth and Sports' Collegium meeting on December 7, 2023. Last year, the capital of youth was Guba.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz