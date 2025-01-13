13 January 2025
Farid Qayibov: "We embark on a new mission "

Farid Qayibov: "We embark on a new mission "

"With the year 2024 well and truly over, we embark on a new mission.”

This statement was made in the organization's traditional The President's Note section on its website, Idman.biz reports.

“We now officially enter the next Olympic cycle, 2025 – 2028, which will culminate in the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Every new cycle feels like new beginning. Judges are studying for their brevet again; gymnasts, coaches, and choreographers are tackling the new Code of Points, finetuning their routines which will be presented during international competitions soon; fans eagerly await these performances, keen to see the new trends and -of course- the new stars.

Last month, Women’s Artistic Gymnastics organized its first online competition, joining the male gymnasts for the Christmas Cup, powered by our partner Elevien. For the men, it was already their fourth competition, showing how much interest there is in this kind of competitions. This weekend, we launch a new online format ‘Perfect 10’, in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics. The competitions offer a reduced Code of Points with an emphasis on well-performed, high-level gymnastics. On Saturday and Sunday, we will witness the qualification rounds. The top 12 per apparatus then advance to the semi-finals on Saturday 25 January, followed by the finals on 1 February where the top 6 per apparatus from the semi-finals will battle for the top honors and the prize money!

The European Gymnastics Authorities and staff are working hard to develop more of these interesting and exciting competition formats, as part of the events pillar of our Strategic plan. The other pillars -Knowledge & Safeguarding, Marketing & Communication, Organisation & Finance- are of course equally important. On our website, we’ve developed, together with Origin Trail, the AI tool ‘Ask Luigi’. You can ask our funky mascot Luigi literally anything: when do tickets for events go on sale, what apparatuses are used in Rhythmic Gymnastics, what is Luigi’s favorite food, etc. Go ahead and try it! Our E-learning platform is under construction as well, adding one discipline at a time, to ensure optimal resources are available.

As you can see, we have a busy year ahead, also outside of the many events. As the last one of our continental electoral cycle, I aim to continue to lead with enthusiasm and inspiration so we can proudly show the work done at the Congress in the Czech capital Prague in November!”

