Anthony Joshua: "I want to leave the sport with victory and leave a mark"

"I want to leave the sport with victory and leave a mark."

The former IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight boxing world champion British Anthony Joshua said this while talking about the possibility of a fight in 2025 with his compatriot Tyson Fury, the former WBC heavyweight boxing world champion, Idman.biz reports.

He said that when he is in the gym, everyone asks him about this fight: "I don't have many years ahead of me. I want to finish my career with a victory and leave a mark on the sport. Everyone asks me the same question. I have to fulfill the task ahead of me, and that's why I say that this fight is I think we can make this fight happen."

Joshua lost to Daniel Duba in his last fight held at the Wembley stadium in London on September 22 last year.

