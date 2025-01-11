12 January 2025
Azerbaijan gears up for III CIS Games: Preparations reviewed in key meeting - PHOTO

11 January 2025 22:17
Preparations are in full swing for the III Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, set to take place in Azerbaijan this year.

Idman.biz reports that a meeting was held today at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss the progress of the preparations.

The event, which will be hosted across 14 cities in the country, was attended by members of the working group and representatives from various sports federations. During the meeting, chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, key organizational matters and upcoming tasks were discussed in detail.

Idman.biz

