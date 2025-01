Today, a special event dedicated to the results of Azerbaijani sports in 2024 will take place.

The ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), will be held at the Buta Palace, Idman.biz reports.

The event will start at 7:00 PM. The best athletes in various categories will be announced and honored with awards during the ceremony.

The event, initially scheduled for December 26 of last year, was postponed due to the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane in Aktau.

Idman.biz