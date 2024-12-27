"Certain concessions should be made for them. Even if they are not fully exempt from taxes, there should be some relief."

During his annual meeting with journalists to discuss the year's outcomes, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, shared his views on sports marketing in the country, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized the need for private companies to invest more in sports, noting that while some tax exemptions already exist, more changes are needed. "We hold regular meetings with the Ministry of Taxes on this matter, providing proposals that we need to substantiate. We would like more private companies to invest in sports."

Gayibov also revealed that a sports law, which has been in the works for the past two years, will soon be completed. " or this, changes need to be made to laws and regulations, especially the law on sports. We started working on this in the last two years and are close to completing it. We will soon present it to the National Assembly. Sponsors are willing to support mass events, especially when there is a large crowd. Speaking of state support, we also need to work harder ourselves."

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the level of sports marketing in Azerbaijan, highlighting that despite hosting world and European championships with star athletes, there is a lack of fans attending. "Sports marketing in Azerbaijan is not very strong. There are World and European Championships, stars come, but unfortunately, we don’t see many fans. We need to engage more with people here. For example, in the US, families attend baseball games together, and certain entertainment events are held to keep them entertained for 3-4 hours. This is something we need to implement in our country. Football is the biggest example of this. During the European Cup games of Qarabag, the Tofig Bahramov Stadium is packed, but local matches in the Azerbaijani league don’t draw fans. We aren’t inviting them correctly. We also have a role to play here. Fans are ready to support. There are crowds at regional matches, so they could come to Baku matches as well. We need to strengthen sports marketing. If we lack specialists, we should invite them from abroad."

Idman.biz