Azerbaijani athletes participated in 266 international competitions in 2024

The total number of competitions involving Azerbaijani athletes in 2024 has been revealed.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijani athletes took part in 266 international competitions throughout the year. Additionally, they participated in 103 training camps, Idman.biz reports.

The number of national-level tournaments has also been disclosed. Based on the Ministry’s 2024 Unified Calendar Plan for national and international sports events, 305 domestic competitions were held in collaboration with various federations.

Idman.biz