26 December 2024
Moment of Silence for Victims of the AZAL Plane Crash

26 December 2024 12:04
Moment of Silence for Victims of the AZAL Plane Crash

In memory of those who lost their lives in the crash of an AZAL Airlines plane, a minute of silence was observed across Azerbaijan on December 26 at 12:00 PM local time.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that during this moment, all transportation in the capital was halted.

The remembrance extended across the country, including cities, towns, government institutions, organizations, mosques, and even abroad, as the nation honored the victims of the tragic accident.

For context, the crash occurred on December 25 when an Embraer 190 aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau. In response to the tragedy, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree declaring December 26 a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

