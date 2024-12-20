20 December 2024
Memorandum of Understanding signed between the national anti-doping agencies of Azerbaijan and Germany - PHOTO

News
20 December 2024 15:51
17
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Anti-Doping Agencies of Azerbaijan and Germany in Baku.

The MoU was signed by Tahmina Taghi-zada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), and Lars Mortsiefer, Chairman of the Executive Council of the German National Anti-Doping Agency, Idman.biz reports.

The purpose of the memorandum is to enhance AMADA’s compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards by promoting experience exchange in areas such as result processing, investigations, medical services, testing, education, and more. It also includes joint consultations and the creation of working groups composed of employees from both agencies.

In the future, bilateral agreements covering various sectors are expected to be signed based on this Memorandum of Understanding.

Idman.biz

