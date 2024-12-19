Rauf Bunyataliyev: "Azerbaijan recognized as a major competitor in Europe and worldwide"

"The most significant achievement this year is Azerbaijan being recognized as a key competitor in European and global bodybuilding," stated Rauf Bunyataliyev, the President of National Bodybuilding Federation of Azerbaijan, during the season's closing remarks.

The national team ended the year with an impressive haul of 30 awards across the European Championship and World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

"For our rivals, the Azerbaijani team is a benchmark of quality. They respect and even fear our athletes. This is a tremendous achievement that simultaneously empowers the athletes representing our flag on international stages. Moreover, our female athletes are also making their mark. For instance, Nermin Tariverdi reached the World Cup finals in the fitness bikini category, securing 5th place," Bunyataliyev emphasized.

He also noted the exceptional performance of athletes at domestic competitions, stating: "Any athlete finishing in the top three at the National Championship is poised to dominate the international stage. Even the IFBB President Rafael Santonja highlighted Azerbaijan as a 'factory of bodybuilding stars' during the World Cup awards ceremony. This recognition is invaluable. Our mission now is to maintain this standard of excellence and achieve even greater success."

At the European Championship held in Santa Susanna, Spain, Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 8 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals, including four absolute titles. The team also claimed first place in the overall standings. Notably, all four winners in the absolute categories were debutants on the international stage:

Parviz Gasimov (Bodybuilding)

Rauf Aliyev (Muscular Men's Physique)

Fariz Najafli (Men's Physique)

Ashur Abdullayev (Junior Men's Physique)

At the World Cup, also held in Santa Susanna, the team earned 4 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals, along with two absolute titles. The absolute winners included:

Elnur Allahyarli (Bodybuilding)

Fariz Najafli (Men's Physique)

Other notable victories came from Samir Mammadli (Bodybuilding) and Ashur Abdullayev, who won in the junior Men's Physique category.

In total, Azerbaijani bodybuilders secured an outstanding 12 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals in 2024, six of which were absolute titles.

