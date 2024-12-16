16 December 2024
Minister honors outstanding state agencies – PHOTO

16 December 2024 19:05
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has concluded the year-long series of sports competitions organized among employees of state agencies across various disciplines.

An awarding ceremony was held today at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, where Minister Farid Gayibov expressed his gratitude to all participating state agencies for their active involvement, Idman.biz reports.

He presented special trophies to the top three performers.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations secured first place, followed by SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) in second place, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs in third.

Throughout the year, employees from state agencies competed in 28 tournaments across 19 sports, including mini-football, swimming, billiards, table tennis, volleyball, athletics, chess, rowing, archery, shooting, badminton, padel, beach volleyball, and cycling.

