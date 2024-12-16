Professional Football League and “YASHAT” Foundation’s next project for martyrs' children

As part of the memorandum signed between the parties, an event was organized for 25 children of martyrs, who were taken on a visit to the "Dreamland" complex.

Idman.biz reports that the visit aimed to increase attention and care for the children of martyrs, as well as promote a healthy lifestyle among them. The trip was filled with memorable moments.

The children, who practice trampoline sports, had an active day physically, participating in various fun and interactive games. Afterward, they enjoyed specially prepared meals and had a great time.

At the end of the event, the Professional Football League and the AL Market chain of stores presented special gifts to the children of martyrs.

