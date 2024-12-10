Farid Gayibov discusses sports cooperation with Estonian Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, traveled to Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, to participate in the 9th Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP9) to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport.

During the visit, Minister Gayibov held a bilateral meeting with Estonia’s Minister of Culture, Heidi Purga, Idman.biz reports.

The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia in the field of sports.

For context, in Estonia, state policy on sports is overseen by the Ministry of Culture.

Idman.biz