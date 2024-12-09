9 December 2024
EN

Ministry of Youth and Sport launches voting for the Best of 2024

Other
News
9 December 2024 14:41
17
Ministry of Youth and Sport launches voting for the Best of 2024

The Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan has initiated voting to determine the top achievers of 2024, according to the ministry's press service.

Idman.biz reports that the selection process consists of two stages.

The first stage invites votes from sports federations, sports journalists (one representative per media outlet), and social media followers.

In the second stage, members of a Special Commission under the Ministry will cast their votes.

Each nominee in every category will be rated from 1 to 5, with voters assigning rankings in the designated circles next to the nominees' names.

To ensure fairness, federations are prohibited from voting for representatives of their own sports. Votes cast for their own nominees will not be counted.

The final winners will be determined based on the combined results of both stages. The top three nominees with the highest scores will be declared the winners.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Juan Soto signs record-breaking $765 million contract with New York Mets
11:38
Other

Juan Soto signs record-breaking $765 million contract with New York Mets

Dominican baseball player Juan Soto has secured a megadeal, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in Major League Basebal
Azerbaijani sports are on the 52nd place in the world - RATING
8 December 12:11
Other

Azerbaijani sports are on the 52nd place in the world - RATING

The global sports ranking of the countries has been announced
"Healthy Life" project expands to 3 more cities - PHOTO
8 December 09:00
Other

"Healthy Life" project expands to 3 more cities - PHOTO

The "Healthy Life" project, led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, continues its regional outreach with the mobile sports vehicle traveling to various locations
Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 13:42
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO - VIDEO

The meeting took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, where the Minister discussed recent accomplishments and upcoming tasks, while also providing details about the meeting's agenda
Azerbaijan and Turkiye bolster up sports ties in Ankara - PHOTO
7 December 09:00
Other

Azerbaijan and Turkiye bolster up sports ties in Ankara - PHOTO

The next phase of the “Sports Specialist Exchange Program” between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is underway in Ankara, focusing on enhancing cooperation in sports and youth development
From Azerbaijan to Bulgaria: Familiar Path for national athletes
5 December 14:16
Other

From Azerbaijan to Bulgaria: Familiar Path for national athletes

There have been other athletes who represented both Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, but not through changing sports citizenship

Most read

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO
6 December 18:36
Football

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO

The championship will begin on December 7
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone
6 December 18:20
Football

Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone

Football fans in Azerbaijan have expressed their favorite clubs in the Misli Premier League through a poll conducted on the official PFL website
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul