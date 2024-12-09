Ministry of Youth and Sport launches voting for the Best of 2024

The Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan has initiated voting to determine the top achievers of 2024, according to the ministry's press service.

Idman.biz reports that the selection process consists of two stages.

The first stage invites votes from sports federations, sports journalists (one representative per media outlet), and social media followers.

In the second stage, members of a Special Commission under the Ministry will cast their votes.

Each nominee in every category will be rated from 1 to 5, with voters assigning rankings in the designated circles next to the nominees' names.

To ensure fairness, federations are prohibited from voting for representatives of their own sports. Votes cast for their own nominees will not be counted.

The final winners will be determined based on the combined results of both stages. The top three nominees with the highest scores will be declared the winners.

