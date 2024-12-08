8 December 2024
"Healthy Life" project expands to 3 more cities - PHOTO

8 December 2024 09:00
The "Healthy Life" project, led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, continues its regional outreach with the mobile sports vehicle traveling to various locations.

The latest events were held in Balakan, Ismayilli, and Aghsu, Idman.biz reports.

Sports enthusiasts in these cities participated in the "Healthy Life" activities on different days, enjoying a range of engaging and fun-filled sports events while testing their skills in various disciplines.

Participants who met the athletic standards for their age groups were awarded certificates of achievement.

Idman.biz

