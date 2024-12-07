Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO - VIDEO

Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has held the 17th meeting with representatives of sports federations.

The meeting took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, where the Minister discussed recent accomplishments and upcoming tasks, while also providing details about the meeting's agenda, as Idman.biz reports.

The event began with an overview of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy's English-language program for Coaching majors. Following this, presentations were delivered on several topics, including:

- The report from the 17th Summer Paralympic Games,

- Activities of the Public Council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports,

- Updates from the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation,

- Insights into the operations of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.

Discussions also covered live broadcasts and marketing strategies for sports events.

The agenda further included:

- A presentation of the "Sports Capital" initiative,

- Information on the performance of Azerbaijani athletes at the Bahrain 2024 Gymnasiade Sports Games,

- Reviews of social media reports by sports federations,

- Exchange of ideas on sports psychology projects and other matters.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva and Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Ministry’s Sports Department, also participated in the meeting.

