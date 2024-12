An explosion occurred at a private residence in Novkhani, Absheron district.

Idman.biz, citing APA, reports that emergency rescue teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working to save those trapped under the debris.

Two people were in the house at the time of the incident. Both were rescued alive and transported to the hospital.

It has been confirmed that the injured individuals are the parents of the late chess grandmaster, Vugar Gashimov.

Idman.biz