Farid Gayibov: “These initiatives inspire more people to take up sports”

"Under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, our country has achieved yet another historic and global milestone," stated Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports, as he reflected on the events of November, as reported by Idman.biz.

In his commentary, “The Minister’s Point of View,” Gayibov highlighted Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. He emphasized that this achievement not only showcased the country’s commitment to addressing environmental issues but also demonstrated its exceptional organizational capabilities:

"During COP29, our President met with key figures, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, International Canoe Federation President Thomas Konietzko, World Rowing Federation President Jean-Christophe Rolland, and International Dragon Boat Federation President Claudio Schermi. Discussions focused on sports development in Azerbaijan and collaboration with international federations. It was gratifying to see Azerbaijani youth making their voices heard globally."

The Youth House pavilion in the Green Zone of COP29 hosted 27 events over 12 days, including dynamic activities, panel discussions, exhibitions, and seminars. Gayibov participated in significant sessions such as “Empowering Youth for Climate Action,” “Children and Youth in the Climate Movement,” and a UNICEF-organized exhibition titled “Listen to the Future” on World Children’s Day.

The Minister praised the initiatives spearheaded by the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, such as the “Paddle in Clean Water” campaign, and the Qarabag Football Club, which led the formation of a climate action alliance involving renowned global clubs.

"These efforts underscore the sensitivity of the sports community toward climate change. I extend my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation and Qarabag Football Club for their valuable contributions."

Additionally, Gayibov highlighted a COP29-related ecological march and a “We Are Water" flash mob organized in collaboration with UNICEF, the Swiss Embassy, and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, further showcasing the active engagement of Azerbaijani youth in global causes.

The Victory Run, held annually in honor of Victory Day, saw its most significant turnout this year, with over 1,600 participants registering and donating to the YASHAT Foundation. Gayibov noted the growing involvement of both local and international participants, underscoring the increasing popularity of such initiatives:

"These events not only inspire more people to take up sports but also encourage broader participation in mass competitions. This year’s Victory Run reflected the success of our promotional efforts throughout the year."

The III Sports Festival, hosted in Guba—Azerbaijan’s “Sports Capital”—brought together 100 athletes across 23 disciplines. The festival featured masterclasses by “Sports Ambassadors”, meetings between Olympic medalists and young athletes, and public performances that captivated attendees.

Gayibov also emphasized the importance of developing sports infrastructure, mentioning the opening of new sports halls with the support of various federations. These included a new judo hall in Bilajari, renovated wrestling halls in Masalli and Hil villages, and facilities introduced by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

He also expressed optimism about a new initiative offering English-language coaching programs at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy:

"This project will help develop future internationally competitive specialists by enhancing students’ English proficiency."

The Minister celebrated the successes of Azerbaijani athletes in international competitions, such as Mingachevir’s Kur handball team advancing in the EHF European Handball League:

"Our athletes not only bring pride with their achievements but also actively contribute to socially responsible initiatives. Promoting a healthy lifestyle and environmental awareness should become a collective strategy for building a sustainable future."

Gayibov concluded by inviting everyone to embrace an active lifestyle and support these impactful initiatives for a healthier, more sustainable future.

