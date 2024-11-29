29 November 2024
EN

Four more sports federations dissolved in Nakhchivan

Other
News
29 November 2024 11:55
12
Four more sports federations dissolved in Nakhchivan

In Nakhchivan, four more sports federations have ceased their operations.

Idman.biz reports, citing Oxu.Az, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Athletics Federation, Shooting Federation, Paralympic Federation, and Air and Extreme Sports Federation have all suspended their activities.

Clarification regarding the continuation of the federations' divisions in the autonomous republic will be provided in the first month of the upcoming year.
These federations had been operating in Nakhchivan since the early 2000s.

Additionally, it’s important to recall that not long ago, the Chess Federation, chaired by Seymur Talibov, son of the former Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan, Vasif Talibov, and the Boxing Federation, led by his brother Mehram Talibov, also suspended their activities.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani athletes shine at Desafio Internacional in Brazil - PHOTO
28 November 17:38
Other

Azerbaijani athletes shine at Desafio Internacional in Brazil - PHOTO

Desafio Internacional was held in Curitiba, Brazil
Stay Updated with Idman.biz – Follow Us on Social Media!
27 November 12:15
Other

Stay Updated with Idman.biz – Follow Us on Social Media!

For over a year, our website has been providing readers with easy access to the latest news, videos, and photos
Farid Gayibov meets with future coaches at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO
27 November 12:09
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with future coaches at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO

The meeting focused on the organization of the teaching process in English
End of the Sports Festival with fireworks - PHOTO
24 November 13:02
Other

End of the Sports Festival with fireworks - PHOTO

The 6th day of the III Sports Festival in Gubada continued with an interesting and entertaining program
Sports journalist hit by car in Baku – PHOTO
23 November 14:23
Other

Sports journalist hit by car in Baku – PHOTO

Jafarov was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing last night in Baku while returning home after the "Turkiyeden Futbol" program
Minister Farid Gayibov meets athletes around the bonfire at the III Sports Festival - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 November 10:59
Other

Minister Farid Gayibov meets athletes around the bonfire at the III Sports Festival - PHOTO - VIDEO

The minister had a conversation with the athletes and answered their questions

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history
Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag
27 November 16:42
Football

Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku