Four more sports federations dissolved in Nakhchivan

In Nakhchivan, four more sports federations have ceased their operations.

Idman.biz reports, citing Oxu.Az, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Athletics Federation, Shooting Federation, Paralympic Federation, and Air and Extreme Sports Federation have all suspended their activities.

Clarification regarding the continuation of the federations' divisions in the autonomous republic will be provided in the first month of the upcoming year.

These federations had been operating in Nakhchivan since the early 2000s.

Additionally, it’s important to recall that not long ago, the Chess Federation, chaired by Seymur Talibov, son of the former Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan, Vasif Talibov, and the Boxing Federation, led by his brother Mehram Talibov, also suspended their activities.

Idman.biz