Desafio Internacional was held in Curitiba, Brazil.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani athletes won four medals at the competition.

Mehriban Hajibabayeva and Dilgam Ismayilov secured first place in the youth category.

In the professional men’s group, Farid Salimov (63 kg) won a gold medal, while Asya Atayeva (56 kg) claimed a silver medal in the professional women’s category.

