Azerbaijani sports journalist Elchin Jafarov has been involved in an unfortunate accident.

According to Idman.biz, CBC Sport correspondent Parviz Musayev shared the news on social media.

Jafarov was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing last night in Baku while returning home after the "Turkiyeden Futbol" program. Although his condition is not life-threatening, he has sustained multiple injuries.

His treatment is currently ongoing.

Idman.biz