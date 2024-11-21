24 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan strengthen sports collaboration in high-level meeting - PHOTO

Other
News
21 November 2024 09:00
48
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan strengthen sports collaboration in high-level meeting - PHOTO

On November 20, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva hosted Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Idman.biz, Mariana Vasileva welcomed the guest and provided an overview of Azerbaijan's achievements and initiatives in the field of sports.

During the meeting, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the sports sector between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Aydın Mammadov, Ulviyya Hajiyeva, and Elvin Zeynalov from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan; Akmaral Zhamalatova, Director of the International Cooperation Department at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports; Nurbol Bayzhanov, Head of Internal Analysis at the Tourism Industry Committee; and Daniyar Batalov, First Secretary of Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sports journalist hit by car in Baku – PHOTO
23 November 14:23
Other

Sports journalist hit by car in Baku – PHOTO

Jafarov was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing last night in Baku while returning home after the "Turkiyeden Futbol" program
Minister Farid Gayibov meets athletes around the bonfire at the III Sports Festival - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 November 10:59
Other

Minister Farid Gayibov meets athletes around the bonfire at the III Sports Festival - PHOTO - VIDEO

The minister had a conversation with the athletes and answered their questions
Guba hosts opening ceremony of 3rd Sports Festival – PHOTO - VIDEO
23 November 10:06
Other

Guba hosts opening ceremony of 3rd Sports Festival – PHOTO - VIDEO

The 3rd Sports Festival in Guba, also known as the Sports Capital, continued to captivate with exciting moments on its next day
AMADA champions gender equality and anti-doping collaboration at 66th CAHAMA meeting in Strasbourg
21 November 14:44
Other

AMADA champions gender equality and anti-doping collaboration at 66th CAHAMA meeting in Strasbourg

Strasbourg hosts 66th CAHAMA meeting, spotlighting anti-doping cooperation and gender equality
Farid Gayibov discusses preparations for the VI Islamic Solidarity Games with ISSA Secretary-General – PHOTO
19 November 17:02
Other

Farid Gayibov discusses preparations for the VI Islamic Solidarity Games with ISSA Secretary-General – PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Nasser Ayman Majali, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA)
Farid Gayibov meets with Iraqi Youth and Sports minister - PHOTO
19 November 09:00
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with Iraqi Youth and Sports minister - PHOTO

The discussion also explored opportunities for collaboration between the youth and athletes of the two nations.

Most read

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO
21 November 10:17
Football

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend
Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error
21 November 13:38
Football

VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error

In the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (6-0), there are claims that the VAR system made a significant error
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held