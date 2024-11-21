Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan strengthen sports collaboration in high-level meeting - PHOTO

On November 20, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva hosted Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Idman.biz, Mariana Vasileva welcomed the guest and provided an overview of Azerbaijan's achievements and initiatives in the field of sports.

During the meeting, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the sports sector between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Aydın Mammadov, Ulviyya Hajiyeva, and Elvin Zeynalov from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan; Akmaral Zhamalatova, Director of the International Cooperation Department at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports; Nurbol Bayzhanov, Head of Internal Analysis at the Tourism Industry Committee; and Daniyar Batalov, First Secretary of Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

