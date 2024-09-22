22 September 2024
Insidethegames.biz on IBA Champions' Night in Baku - PHOTO

Insidethegames.biz published an article about the IBA Champions' Night that will take place in Baku next Saturday, entitled 'Shumkov and Mirzakhalilov to fight for IBA Pro World title in Baku'.

İdman.biz presents this article to its readers.

Vsevolod Shumkov and Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov - one of them will lose his unbeaten record when they step into the ring on 28 September. They will be fighting for the IBA Pro World Champion title in the 57kg category.

Shumkov, the 2024 European champion and 2023 World bronze medallist, arrives in Baku off the back of victories at the IBA Champions' Night in Moscow and Serpukhov against Abel Mendoza of the USA and Saidel Horta of Cuba. Three fights, three wins.

Mirzakhalilov (5-0) last appeared on the IBA Champions' Night in Dushanbe in February, where he defeated Luis Rodriguez of Mexico in an eliminator. He made his professional debut on 3 April 2021 against Tasha Mjuaji. He knocked down his opponent twice en route to a first round knockout victory.

Mirzakhalilov has extensive experience in professional boxing. He has competed in World Championships and Asian Games. He also competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he was knocked out in the round of 16 by Ireland's Kurt Walker.

The duel between the Russian and the Uzbek, both unbeaten as professionals, will be the main event of the Champions' Night on 28 September. Seven other professional fights will also take place.

It promises to be an exciting night of action between experienced fighters. Local favourite and two-time World bronze medallist Mahammad Abdullayev will face two-time Pan American Games medallist Cristian Salcedo of Colombia in an eight-round bout at +92kg. Two contrasting styles, the Azerbaijani with powerful punches and the Colombian with quick movements.

In the 90.7kg division, Cuba's Lenar Pérez (12-0) will challenge Venezuela's Rosmen Brito (11-0) for the WBA American title. Both fighters are unbeaten and one could lose that status in Baku.

Russia's Gabil Mamedov takes on Kazakhstan's Nurtas Azhbenov in the 63.5kg division. Mamedov will be looking for another IBA Champions' Night victory. He defeated Belarus' Dzmitry Asanau by unanimous decision in Sochi in March. Azhbenov, with a professional record of 13-1, will be making his IBA Champions' Night debut.

Australia's Jackson Murray and Nigeria's Solomon Adebayo will fight in the +92kg division. Both Murray (6-0) and Adebayo (14-0) are unbeaten as professionals. The Australian has less experience, but is brave and controls the distance well. The Nigerian is known for his powerful punches.

In the same division, the home crowd in Azerbaijan will give a warm welcome to Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-1). Majidov will take on Kazakhstan's Nursultan Amanzholov (7-2). Amanzholov will be looking for redemption after losing a split decision to Bekkhan Israilov at the IBA Champions' Night in Ufa.

Nijat Huseynov is a rising star from Azerbaijan. The 2024 Paris Olympian will take on unbeaten John Michael Zulueta (17-0-3) of the Philippines in the 51kg division. A rising star in Azerbaijani boxing, Huseynov is full of potential and arrives in Baku having honed his skills at the Olympics.

Finally, local boxer Sarkhan Aliyev (2-0) will challenge Mongolia's Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg. Uranchimeg will be making his professional debut.

İdman.biz

