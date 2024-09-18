Farid Gayibov: "Such gatherings are evident of progressive development and the prosperous future of Gymnastics"

The President of European Gymnastics (EG) Farid Gayibov talked about the important events of the last month.

Next article was published in the traditional "President's Note" section on the website of the organization he heads, Idman.biz reports.

"The thrill of Paris 2024 Olympic Games continued in August for a number of sport disciplines. From the sparkles coming out of the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, it was obvious that the representatives of the most elegant gymnastics discipline – Rhythmic Gymnastics – were competing to make their dreams come true.

Persistence, will power, incredible collaboration and passion for perfection… Yes, mainly these words characterise the Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics events, held from 8 to 10 August, where out of 6 medals, 5 were won by European gymnasts. The beauty of the Olympic Games is in the importance of each performance regardless if it’s the Qualifications or the Finals. Following the competitions in Men’s & Women’s Artistic Gymnastics and Trampoline Gymnastics, the Qualifications and Finals of the Rhythmic Gymnastics events were equally interesting for the spectators selling out the 7,000 people capacity Arena.

Apart from the overwhelming positive emotions, there were circumstances, which should unfortunately be mentioned. The change of the score in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics floor final and its subsequent reinstation by the Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport definitely hurt the feelings of not only the gymnasts but their coaches and whole entourage as well. The Olympic Games are held every four years. This means that all the athletes pass a long way until they find themselves taking part in the Games. All the people involved in the judgement process, should be extremely careful in their decisions to avoid such situations. We should never forget that our main actors are the gymnasts and their wellbeing is always a priority.

At the beginning of September we had a gathering with the European Gymnastics federations to discuss the upcoming FIG congress. We had a chance to hear from the European Gymnastics candidates and hear the opinions of our affiliated federations. It was a pleasure to see a positive atmosphere amongst friends which is indicative of our alliance and a healthy environment of joint efforts. Such gatherings are evident of progressive development and the prosperous future of Gymnastics.

We have also had our Presidential Board and Executive Committee meeting where we continued the discussions on the implementation of our strategy. We discussed goals achieved for this year, set targets for the near future that we have planned for the development of Gymnastics, and transformations that could improve our product of European Championships for the benefit of our federations and our gymnasts.

In September, the Field of Play opens up to the non-Olympic Gymnastics disciplines. The World Championships in Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics await us. I wish the athletes, coaches and all the people involved in organisation of the competitions good luck."

