Angela Maxwell: "We had bad storms in the Caspian Sea" - VIDEO

"I don't consider myself sporty. I already did a 6.5 year walk around the world by myself. I know Carl has his walk around the world. So I think next time I am going to get back on the land. I don't know if I have any desire in the water for quiet in a wlhile."

This was said by Angela Maxwell, who travelled from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

She talked about the difficulties they experienced during the trip: "It wasn't so hard physically. It was definitely more the mentality. Because you're working with the thought that you can't do something and trying to remind yourself all the time as someone who doesn't swim and attempting something like this. It's doable if you just keep add it. It was challenging more mentally than physically.

We had some bad storms, high winds and high waves wich were a little scary. But with the amazing crew, as we afford to the coast guard we took some breaks. It was really dangerous."

Maxwell said that this was not her first visit to Baku: "I have been to Baku several times. I love it, its food and culture. And really this whole expedition would not have been possible without the support of Baku City Circuit and the Ministry."

The world-famous travelers Karl Bushby and Angela Maxwell sailed across the Caspian Sea and came to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan. They made a first sign by swimming the Caspian Sea from border to border for 41 days. Both travelers traveled 288 kilometers to reach Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz