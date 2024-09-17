17 September 2024
World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Other
News
17 September 2024 18:55
13
World-famous travelers have sailed from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Karl Bushby and Angela Maxwell crossed the Caspian Sea and crossed to our country, Idman.biz reports.

For 41 days, they made the first sign by swimming across the Caspian Sea from border to border. Both travelers traveled 288 kilometers to reach Azerbaijan.

During the trip, Azerbaijan's two young swimmers, 15-time republican champions Anastasia Boborkina and Abdurrahman Rustamov, swam together with the travelers.

The travelers were welcomed in Baku by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mariana Vasileva, and officials of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

The trip took place with the support and organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit.

Idman.biz

