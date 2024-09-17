SEVEN CANDIDATES for to be IOC president

17 September 2024
News
17 September 2024 16:46
4
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach announced during the Paris Olympics last month that he intends to leave his post at the end of his second term next year.

Idman.biz reports BBC that currently 7 candidates have been approved for the position of the head of the IOC: Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, France's David Lappartient, Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry, Japan's Morinari Watanabe, Swede Johan Eliasch and Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan.
Coventry, a seven-time Olympic medalist in swimming, wants to become the first woman and African to lead the IOC.

German lawyer Bach has been in charge since 2013.

The new IOC president will be elected at a session in ancient Olympia from 18-21 March 2025 and will take over in June of that year.

Candidates will make presentations to the full IOC membership at a private meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, in January.

All IOC presidents have been men, with eight of the nine from Europe and one from the United States.

Who are the candidates?

Prince Feisal al Hussein, aged 63, Jordan – A former wrestler and rally driver, he is president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and founded Generations for Peace, which promotes unity in high-conflict areas.

Lord Sebastian Coe, 67, Great Britain – Renowned middle-distance runner who became a Conservative MP and later chaired organising committee of London 2012 Olympics and headed British Olympic Association.

Kirsty Coventry, 41, Zimbabwe – Africa’s most decorated Olympian who competed at five Games, she is minister of sport in her homeland. She was an athlete representative on the IOC and founded her own swimming academy.

Johan Eliasch, 62, Sweden – President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation and chairman of sports goods company Head. Was an advisor on deforestation and green energy to Gordon Brown’s UK government.

David Lappartient, 51, France – President of cycling’s governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and president of the French Olympic Committee. He is chair of the IOC’s esports group.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, 64, Spain – One of four current IOC vice presidents. Headed coordination commission for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. His late father was in charge of the IOC for 21 years until 2001.

Morinari Watanabe, 65, Japan – President of International Gymnastics Federation since 2017. He was on the executive board of the organising committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Idman.biz

