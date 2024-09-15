15 September 2024
Neftchi first victory, Turan Tovuz dreams of a successful series

The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be concluded today.

Both matches of the day will be played in the capital, Idman.biz reports.

Neftchi, which had a bad start to the season, will face Zire on the road. Black and white are looking for their first victory in the 6th round.

Leader Turan Tovuz will face Sabah in Masazir. Kurban Berdiyev's team will try to continue the successful series against a strong opponent.

In the first 3 matches of the tour, Araz-Nakhchivan won over Kepez (1:0), Shamakhi won over Sumgait (1:0), and Qarabag won over Sabail (2:1).

Azerbaijan Premier League
IV round
September 15 (Sunday)

18:00 Zire - Neftchi
Referee: Elchin Masiyev
Zira IK stadium

20:30 Sabah - Turan Tovuz
Referee: Aliyar Agayev
Bank Respublika Arena

1

Turan Tovuz

5

4

1

0

6-0

13

2

Qarabag

5

4

0

1

12-4

12

3

Sabah

5

3

1

1

10-7

10

4

Araz-Nakhchivan

5

3

1

1

5-5

10

5

Shamakhi

5

2

2

1

4-3

8

6

Zire

4

2

0

2

7-5

6

7

Sumgait

6

2

0

4

5-7

6

8

Sabail

6

1

1

4

8-10

4

9

Neftchi

5

0

4

1

2-4

4

10

Kepez

6

0

0

6

2-16

0

Scorer: Davit Volkovi (Zire), Joey Lance Mickels (Sabah) - 3 goals.

Idman.biz

