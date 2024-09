A new head coach of the Azerbaijan national water polo team has been appointed.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Greek specialist Panagiotis Chronopoulos was appointed to this position. He replaced Azer Babayev in this post.

The Greek coach previously worked in the lower age groups of his country, in a number of local clubs, as well as in Singapore.

