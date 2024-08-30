31 August 2024
EN

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Ministry, march to Heydar Peak

Other
News
30 August 2024 19:00
29
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Ministry, march to Heydar Peak

A group of employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports organized a march to Heydar Peak (3751 meters) named after the Great Leader on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Ministry.

Israfil Ashurli, the general secretary of the Azerbaijan Alpinism Federation, accompanied the employees of the ministry on the trip, Idman.biz reports.

After commemorating the dear memory of the genius in front of the bas-relief of the National Leader, the participants of the march placed the flag reflecting the logo of the ministry on Heydar Peak.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports was established on July 26, 1994 by the Order signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Idman.biz

Related news

Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports sections in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO
29 August 18:29
Other

Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports sections in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports units operating in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev received President of World Ethnosport Confederation
29 August 11:26
Other

President Ilham Aliyev received President of World Ethnosport Confederation

The Azerbaijani President praised the activities of the World Ethnosport Confederation and congratulated the organization on its achievements
AMADA Leadership Participates in International Doping Research Conference - PHOTO
20 August 10:56
Other

AMADA Leadership Participates in International Doping Research Conference - PHOTO

The conference, titled “Pushing Boundaries in Enhancement,” convened leading experts and researchers from the global anti-doping community to address the evolving challenges in the fight against doping
Fidan Agasiyeva: "We will represent our country very well again in this competition" - PHOTO
19 August 19:44
Other

Fidan Agasiyeva: "We will represent our country very well again in this competition" - PHOTO

"The race went well"
The team that won 8 medals in Moscow returned home - PHOTO
19 August 18:00
Other

The team that won 8 medals in Moscow returned home - PHOTO

They were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, relatives and family members
3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Moscow - PHOTO
19 August 10:10
Other

3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Moscow - PHOTO

Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports was held in the capital of Russia, Moscow

Most read

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
The football player who lost consciousness died
28 August 16:37
World football

The football player who lost consciousness died

A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital