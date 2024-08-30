On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Ministry, march to Heydar Peak

A group of employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports organized a march to Heydar Peak (3751 meters) named after the Great Leader on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Ministry.

Israfil Ashurli, the general secretary of the Azerbaijan Alpinism Federation, accompanied the employees of the ministry on the trip, Idman.biz reports.

After commemorating the dear memory of the genius in front of the bas-relief of the National Leader, the participants of the march placed the flag reflecting the logo of the ministry on Heydar Peak.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports was established on July 26, 1994 by the Order signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

