29 August 2024
EN

President Ilham Aliyev received President of World Ethnosport Confederation

Other
News
29 August 2024 11:26
18
President Ilham Aliyev received President of World Ethnosport Confederation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdoğan on August 29.

Bilal Erdoğan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Bilal Erdoğan to relay his own greetings to the Turkish President.

The Azerbaijani President praised the activities of the World Ethnosport Confederation and congratulated the organization on its achievements. He highlighted Azerbaijan's active participation in the Confederation, noting the success of Azerbaijani athletes in its competitions.

The discussion also underscored the brotherhood, friendship, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, with both sides emphasizing that the two nations always stand by each other.

Idman.biz

Related news

AMADA Leadership Participates in International Doping Research Conference - PHOTO
20 August 10:56
Other

AMADA Leadership Participates in International Doping Research Conference - PHOTO

The conference, titled “Pushing Boundaries in Enhancement,” convened leading experts and researchers from the global anti-doping community to address the evolving challenges in the fight against doping
Fidan Agasiyeva: "We will represent our country very well again in this competition" - PHOTO
19 August 19:44
Other

Fidan Agasiyeva: "We will represent our country very well again in this competition" - PHOTO

"The race went well"
The team that won 8 medals in Moscow returned home - PHOTO
19 August 18:00
Other

The team that won 8 medals in Moscow returned home - PHOTO

They were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, relatives and family members
3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Moscow - PHOTO
19 August 10:10
Other

3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Moscow - PHOTO

Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports was held in the capital of Russia, Moscow
The opening ceremony of the "Moscow summer games of cooperative sports development associations" - PHOTO
18 August 14:11
Other

The opening ceremony of the "Moscow summer games of cooperative sports development associations" - PHOTO

Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports has been launched in Moscow, the capital of Russia
Azerbaijani Olympic champions in the Young sports leaders project - PHOTO
18 August 13:32
Other

Azerbaijani Olympic champions in the Young sports leaders project - PHOTO

Young Sports Leaders project was completed in the sports capital city of Guba

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
One Olympics, nine debuts
27 August 16:11
Chess

One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital