3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Moscow - PHOTO

Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports was held in the capital of Russia, Moscow.

The teams consisting of employees of various state institutions representing Azerbaijan in the competitions finished the games with 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

Fidan Agashiyeva, an employee of AZAL, and Anar Rasulov, an employee of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, won gold medals in chess competitions. Another gold medal was won by the team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations representing our country in volleyball competitions.

Azerbaijani table tennis player Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was the second. The pair consisting of Ali Bayramov (MFA) and Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was awarded a silver medal in the mixed team competition of this sport.

The men's team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which competed in the A final in basketball competitions, won a bronze medal. AZAL women's basketball team, competing in the B final, won a silver medal, and SOCAR women's volleyball team won a bronze medal.

Idman.biz