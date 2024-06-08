9 June 2024
Farid Gayibov chairs the meeting on preparations for the III CIS Games - PHOTO

8 June 2024 21:14
Farid Gayibov chairs the meeting on preparations for the III CIS Games - PHOTO

On June 8, a meeting was held regarding preparations for the III CIS Games.

The members of the working group and officials of sports federations for the types included in the program of the games took part in the meeting chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, as per Idman.biz.

Accreditation of athletes and delegations, accommodation, level of preparation of competition venues, marketing, media and preparation for games were discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that the III CIS Games will be held next year in 14 cities of Azerbaijan - Ganja, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Ismayilli, Shaki, Shamkir, Tovuz, Gazakh, Goygol, Yevlax, Oguz, Tartar and Goranboy in 33 programs in 22 sports.

