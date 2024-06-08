Hosts of the Youth Olympic Festivals determined

The General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) has approved the capitals of multi-sport events for the next years.

According to Idman.biz, the 2027 European Games have been confirmed, and the issue of the location of the European Youth Olympic Festivals (EYOF) has also been clarified.

These competitions will be held in Brasov (Romania) and Lignano Sabbiadoro (Italy) in 2027.

There were also presentations about EYOF-2025, which will be held in Bakuriani (Georgia) and Skopje (North Macedonia).

Frankfurt has been confirmed as the venue for the organization's 2025 General Assembly.

Idman.biz