20 medals in the Olympic cycle: Azerbaijan is in Top-40

5 June 2024 14:52
The countries that won the most medals in the world championships held in the Olympic cycle have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that in the period from Tokyo-2020 to Paris-2024, 875 medal winners were found in Olympic sports.

During this period, Azerbaijani athletes climbed to the podium of the world championships 20 times. Our representatives have 2 gold, 5 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Azerbaijan is among the Top-40 in the total number of awards. Azerbaijan shares 36-37 places with Kenya.

It should be noted that athletes from 104 countries won medals during the reporting period. The list is topped by the USA (305) ahead of China (211) and Japan (178).

