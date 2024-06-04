4 June 2024
Joshua set for Wembley showdown against Dubois

Negotiations of the fight between former WBA, IBF and WBO world champion Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois have started.

Idman.biz informs that Anthony Joshua is poised to exchange blows at Wembley Stadium in London.

Frank Warren, head of Queensberry Promotions, said that a preliminary agreement has been reached for the fight. Famous boxers should face each other on September 21.

It should be noted that Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou in the last match, and Dubois defeated Filip Hrgovic by technical knockout.

