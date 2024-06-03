Atanur Jafarli: "We will support our athletes in Paris-2024"

"We have been operating for two years. We also reported on this today."

The head of "Sports Volunteers and Fans" Public Union Atanur Jafarli said this to journalists after the organization's report-election conference, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on his re-election as a chairman: "I thank all our members for this. I believe that we will do our best in the next two years. We will support our athletes again."

Jafarli noted that they will support the Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which is the most spectacular competition of 4 years: "Before that, we did it at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya and during the III European Games in Poland. We will support our athletes at a high level even now at the Olympics. We believe that the members of our national team will successfully return to our homeland with special motivation."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz