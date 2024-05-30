31 May 2024
EN

"Healthy Life" days have ended in Lachin - PHOTO

Other
News
30 May 2024 17:07
21
"Healthy Life" days have ended in Lachin - PHOTO

"Healthy Life" days held in Lachin city have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that more than 100 participants joined the event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Participants from different age groups joined and performed the norms of running, long jump, ball throwing, weight lifting, turnstile, parallel arms, bending and unfolding of arms from a supported position and strengthening of abdominal muscles (push-up and press). Certificates were presented to all participants who fulfilled the regulations.

The "Healthy Life" Days project was organized for the first time in regions liberated from occupation and inhabited by the population.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mariana Vasileva hosted Odette Assembe Engoulou - PHOTO
30 May 17:31
Other

Mariana Vasileva hosted Odette Assembe Engoulou - PHOTO

The deputy minister who greeted the guest informed her about the work done in the field of sports in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved
Azerbaijan was the first in the World Championship - with 25 medals
30 May 15:01
Other

Azerbaijan was the first in the World Championship - with 25 medals

The World Kung Fu Championship have ended in Perugia, Italy
4 more medals from Azerbaijan at the European Championship - PHOTO
30 May 12:28
Other

4 more medals from Azerbaijan at the European Championship - PHOTO

The European Grappling Championship continues in the Baku Sports Palace
"Graduation Day" at Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO
30 May 09:59
Other

"Graduation Day" at Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO

7 students of the Academy with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations dual diploma are among the graduates
Three medals in European Championship
29 May 18:26
Other

Three medals in European Championship

The competition was organized between U-17 and U-20 and adults
Sevinj Aliyeva survives the blows of the European Champion! - VIDEO
29 May 12:21
Other

Sevinj Aliyeva survives the blows of the European Champion! - VIDEO

Woman and boxing! Nonsense or necessity?

Most read

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year- PHOTO
29 May 10:02
Football

Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year- PHOTO

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso