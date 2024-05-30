"Healthy Life" days have ended in Lachin - PHOTO

"Healthy Life" days held in Lachin city have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that more than 100 participants joined the event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Participants from different age groups joined and performed the norms of running, long jump, ball throwing, weight lifting, turnstile, parallel arms, bending and unfolding of arms from a supported position and strengthening of abdominal muscles (push-up and press). Certificates were presented to all participants who fulfilled the regulations.

The "Healthy Life" Days project was organized for the first time in regions liberated from occupation and inhabited by the population.

