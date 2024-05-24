Anti-doping organizations of Azerbaijan and Czech Republic discuss prospects of cooperation

A meeting was held between the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency and the leadership of the Czech Anti-Doping Committee in Baku.

As per Idman.biz, during the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of combating the use of prohibited means and methods, and the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding for the purpose of exchanging experience.

Both sides expressed interest in joint activities on innovative projects aimed at improving anti-doping programs.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the development of a mobile application that will allow athletes and athlete support staff to check whether drugs are on the Prohibited List of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This program will be an important tool in ensuring clean sport and protecting athletes from the intentional use of banned substances.

The head of the Czech Anti-Doping Committee, Martin Čížek, noted that they are pleased with the opportunity to cooperate with ANADA.

Rufat Efendiyev, deputy executive director of ANADA, added that we see great potential in this partnership and innovative approaches, such as the development of a mobile application, will allow us to raise anti-doping standards to a new level.

Idman.biz