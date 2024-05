Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Prime was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athletes won 4 gold, 7 silver, and 2 bronze medals in the competition.

Orkhan Mehdiyev, Dmitry Lazarev, Farid Hasanov, Orkhan Ibrahimov, Muslim Agbalayev, Nizami Zeynalov, Vugar Eyyubov, Shirkhan Khansultanov, Azer Vahabzadeh, Timur Simvol, Ziya Abdullayev won silver, Sanan Zeynalov, Zulfugar Mammadov won bronze medals.

