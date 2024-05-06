6 May 2024
3 gold and 2 silver medals at the European Championship - PHOTO

News
6 May 2024 09:42
The European Wushu Championship has ended in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 3 gold and 2 silver medals.

Amin Alilli (60 kg) and Hamza Rasulzada (65 kg) won the Championship in the team led by senior coach Baratdin Salimov. Elchin Muradov (52 kg), who lost in the final, won the silver medal.

Orkhan Hatamov (48 kg) stepped on the top of the podium among adults. Ruslan Piraliyev (70 kg) finished the championship with a silver medal.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

