5 May 2024
EN

The winners of "Baku Marathon 2024" have been determined - PHOTO

Other
News
5 May 2024 16:50
The winners of "Baku Marathon 2024" have been determined - PHOTO

The winners of the "Baku Marathon-2024" initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been determined.

Idman.biz informs that the representatives of Ukraine and Türkiye reached the finish line first in the Baku marathon held under the slogan "Beat The Wind".

Nataliya Semenovych was the first among women. Azerbaijan representative Anna Yusupova finished the marathon in the second place, and Kazakhstan's Nelly Gaitova in the third place.

Ahmet Alkanoğlu reached the finish line faster than anyone else in the men's race. Bohdan Semenovych from Ukraine took the second place, Ismail Ssenyange from Uganda took the third place.

Prizes of 3000, 2000 and 1000 manats, medals and diplomas were presented to the first 3 place holders, respectively.

It should be noted that more than 18 thousand participants took part in the competition.

Idman.biz

Related news

Farid Gayibov: "This gives us a great impetus to the achievement of mass in sports." - INTERVIEW
14:36
Other

Farid Gayibov: "This gives us a great impetus to the achievement of mass in sports." - INTERVIEW

"We have already started preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games"
Farid Gayibov met with Azerbaijani successful athletes - PHOTO
4 May 16:12
Other

Farid Gayibov met with Azerbaijani successful athletes - PHOTO

During the month, a video showing the successes achieved in international competitions was shown
Change in the rating table of Azerbaijan athletes - LIST
3 May 17:44
Other

Change in the rating table of Azerbaijan athletes - LIST

In the table, the rhythmic gymnastics team has risen to the top
Farid Gayibov: "We believe that the number of qualifications will increase"
2 May 11:24
Other

Farid Gayibov: "We believe that the number of qualifications will increase"

This was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, while evaluating April
Azerbaijan will be represented by 7 athletes at the European Championship
2 May 09:38
Other

Azerbaijan will be represented by 7 athletes at the European Championship

Azerbaijan's Wushu team will take part in the European Championship to be held in Stockholm
Azerbaijani athlete won a gold medal in Plovdiv - PHOTO
1 May 15:55
Other

Azerbaijani athlete won a gold medal in Plovdiv - PHOTO

More than 150 athletes from 16 countries participated in the tournament

Most read

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO
3 May 09:32
World football

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today
From Milan to Napoli
4 May 15:53
Football

From Milan to Napoli

The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced
Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi
4 May 10:05
Football

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

The table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot
Messi's WISH
3 May 15:34
Football

Messi's WISH

He has already met with the management of the American club regarding the issue