The winners of "Baku Marathon 2024" have been determined - PHOTO

The winners of the "Baku Marathon-2024" initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been determined.

Idman.biz informs that the representatives of Ukraine and Türkiye reached the finish line first in the Baku marathon held under the slogan "Beat The Wind".

Nataliya Semenovych was the first among women. Azerbaijan representative Anna Yusupova finished the marathon in the second place, and Kazakhstan's Nelly Gaitova in the third place.

Ahmet Alkanoğlu reached the finish line faster than anyone else in the men's race. Bohdan Semenovych from Ukraine took the second place, Ismail Ssenyange from Uganda took the third place.

Prizes of 3000, 2000 and 1000 manats, medals and diplomas were presented to the first 3 place holders, respectively.

It should be noted that more than 18 thousand participants took part in the competition.

Idman.biz