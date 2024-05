Today is the 101st anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Idman.biz reports that on this occasion, the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the Great Leader in the Alley of Honor, laid flowers in front of it, and commemorated his dear memory with great respect.

The memory of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, flowers were placed on her grave.

Idman.biz