"Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade" - PHOTO

The premiere of "Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade" was held.

Idman.biz reports that the sports drama dedicated to Rustam Imanzade, who is a multiple time weightlifting champion of Azerbaijan and European youth champion, was produced with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Mariana Vasilyeva, President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Kamran Nabizade, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, representatives of various federations, Olympic champions and athletes took part in the premiere held at the Baku Youth Center.

The film tells about Imanzadeh's life, career, love for sports, breaking his right arm and severely injuring his back while lifting 148 kg at the first continental championship held in Limassol, Cyprus in 2014.

Although the European champion among under-15 athletes has been in a wheelchair for a long time due to a serious injury, he is waiting for the moment when he will return to sports: "There are no athletes in my family. Only my grandfather was a wrestler. I can't see anything. I want to recover and return to my sport soon. Today, my best friend is my car. When I raised my leg a little, I said that nothing is done yet, everything is ahead."

At the end, the creative team of the film was introduced and their work was applauded.

The project leader of the film, Ali-Sattar Guliyev, said that he met Rustam last year: "I was surprised to see such a loving person. He left the sport for almost 9 years. His life seemed very interesting to me. Rustam is both a good athlete and a very good person. I am glad that I met a person like Rustam in life."

He clarified the latest situation regarding his treatment: "We are thinking about surgery soon. I am not receiving treatment at the moment, but this is expected in the coming days."

