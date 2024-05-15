15 May 2024
The most powerful of Azerbaijan - NAMES

The most powerful of Azerbaijan - NAMES

With the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation, the National Billiard Championship was held in "Pool-9" discipline.

Idman.biz reports that based on the results of the 3-day competition, the strongest have been determined.

Among men, Orkhan Gubatov won the champion title. Ruslan Amiraslanov took the second place, Dmitry Nechai and Mammadov Yahya took the third place.

Zahra Abbasova was the strongest in the women's fight. Mina Nasirova won the silver medal, and Sudabakhanim Ismayilova and Anastasia Kononova won the bronze.

