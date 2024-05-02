2 May 2024
News
2 May 2024 09:38
Azerbaijan will be represented by 7 athletes at the European Championship

Azerbaijan's Wushu team will take part in the European Championship to be held in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

Idman.biz reports that the national team will be represented by 7 athletes under the leadership of senior coach Baratdin Salimov.

Elchin Muradov (52 kg), Amin Alilli (60 kg) and Hamza Rasulzade (65 kg) will test their strength in the championship. Orkhan Hatamov (48 kg), 6-time European champion Elchin Eminov (65 kg), Ruslan Piraliyev (70 kg) and Rufat Karimov (80 kg) will compete in the adult category.

It should be noted that the European Championship, which will start today, will end on May 5.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

