1 May 2024
Azerbaijani athlete won a gold medal in Plovdiv - PHOTO

1 May 2024 15:55
In Plovdiv, Bulgaria, an international tournament was held in the assault and combat type of Savate.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished with 1 gold medal in the competition in which more than 150 athletes from 16 countries participated.

Mahammad Suleymanov, who won all his opponents in the 80 kg category among young people, climbed to the top of the podium.
Another member of the team, Tutu Ismayilova (52 kg), defeated the Bulgarian athlete in the 1/8 final stage of the tournament among adults, but was injured in a match with a Belgian opponent and left the tournament early.

It should be noted that both athletes fought in the assault type.

