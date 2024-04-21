Farid Gayibov: "I invite everyone to fight cleanly and fairly"

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, announced his views on Fair Sports Day.

Idman.biz reports that he said on ANADA's social network accounts that Azerbaijani athletes always adhere to the principles of fair and clean fighting.

The minister invited everyone to fight cleanly and fairly: "April 19 is celebrated as the International Fair Sports Day. On this occasion, the AzerbaijanNational Anti-Doping Agency announced the Clean Sports Week. During this week, the agency held events with federations and other sports bodies. Azerbaijani athletes have always followed these principles and will continue to fight fair and clean in the future. I invite all of you to always fight cleanly and fairly."

It should be noted that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced April 19, 2024 as the Fair Sports Day internationally.

Idman.biz